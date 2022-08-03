Royce & Associates LP Buys 227,477 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.26% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 289,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

