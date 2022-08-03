Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

TRUP stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.