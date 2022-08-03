Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.10% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 63,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.