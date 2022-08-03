Royce & Associates LP Has $6.74 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.68% of Cars.com worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cars.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

