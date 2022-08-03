Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 699,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.