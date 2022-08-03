Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,583 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

