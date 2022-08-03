Royce & Associates LP Has $6.91 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 144,228 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 616,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kirby by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

KEX opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

