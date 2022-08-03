Royce & Associates LP Acquires 182,249 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,249 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.78% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNED. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

