Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.43% of Sonic Automotive worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 631.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 76,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.