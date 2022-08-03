Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.08% of AstroNova worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

