Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.08% of AstroNova worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
AstroNova Stock Performance
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.