Royce & Associates LP Acquires 110,600 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.16% of Caleres worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Caleres by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Caleres Trading Down 1.2 %

CAL stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

