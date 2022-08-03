Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 471,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

