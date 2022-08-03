Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,040 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.



