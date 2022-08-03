TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 293.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

