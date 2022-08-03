Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,339 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 323,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

