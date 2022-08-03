The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock worth $80,952,972. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $48,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 946,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

