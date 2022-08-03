Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Hal Kravitz Sells 5,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 323.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 95.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

