Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 324,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

