Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $398.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.