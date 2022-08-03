Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $22,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WBS opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.