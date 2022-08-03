Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 245,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,086,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

