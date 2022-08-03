Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.90.

URI opened at $314.10 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.11. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

