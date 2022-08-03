Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 154,830 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of PacWest Bancorp worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,221,000 after acquiring an additional 240,132 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 434,377 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

