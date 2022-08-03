Royce & Associates LP Sells 63,212 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,212 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.86% of National Bankshares worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

NKSH stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

