New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Celanese worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.