Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.8 %

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

