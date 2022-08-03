New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

