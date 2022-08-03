Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,142,000 after purchasing an additional 293,121 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

