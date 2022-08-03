Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,960 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

