Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 62 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.