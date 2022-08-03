Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,308 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 469,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

LUMN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.