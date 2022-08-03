Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

