Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $507,115,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.