Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

