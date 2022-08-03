California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.