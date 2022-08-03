Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $491,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $477.69 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.61 and a 200-day moving average of $465.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

