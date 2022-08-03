California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,605 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Service Co. International worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 468,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SCI opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.