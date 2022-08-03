California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.67 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Allegion worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegion by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

