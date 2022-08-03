California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Repligen worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,517 shares of company stock worth $7,615,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

