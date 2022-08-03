EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

