S&CO Inc. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 52,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

