Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

NYSE XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.