McGinn Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

