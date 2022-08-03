Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.54 and a 200-day moving average of $311.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

