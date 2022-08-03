Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.