abrdn plc Sells 95,700 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

abrdn plc cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 0.2 %

Flex stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

