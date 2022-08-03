abrdn plc Sells 294 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,216,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

