Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 38.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

