Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Stock Performance

VALN stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valneva has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

