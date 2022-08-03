Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 7,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

